Henry Grier Stanford III
1954 - 2020
Mr. Stanford, 66 died on Aug. 8, 2020.

Grier was born on June 15, 1954, in Charlotte, son of Joe and Margaret Stanford. He graduated from South Mecklenburg High School and in 1977 joined the Charlotte Fire Department. Grier is survived by his wife, Gemetta, of Charlotte and one son, Brandon Grier Stanford, a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Presbyterian Church-Cemetery Fund, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28210.

Online condolences and a full obituary may be found at www.heritagecares.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
