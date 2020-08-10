Mr. Stanford, 66 died on Aug. 8, 2020.
Grier was born on June 15, 1954, in Charlotte, son of Joe and Margaret Stanford. He graduated from South Mecklenburg High School and in 1977 joined the Charlotte Fire Department. Grier is survived by his wife, Gemetta, of Charlotte and one son, Brandon Grier Stanford, a firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Presbyterian Church-Cemetery Fund, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28210.
