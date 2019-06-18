Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Hunt Rhyne III. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Hunt Rhyne, III, 88 of Charlotte died June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 13, 1930 in Gaston Co. to the late Henry and Annie Bell Rhyne. He served in the US Army. Survivors include his wife of 62 years Peggy Campbell Rhyne; sons, Hank Rhyne of Charlotte and Doug Rhyne and wife Debra of Stallings; daughter, Gigi Mullis and husband Jim of Charlotte; siblings, Oren Rhyne and wife Lois, Maie Christiansen and Diane Anderson; in-laws, Josephine Hambright and Harold Campbell; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his son Steve Patterson, sister Mary Douglas Rhyne, Annie Laura Long, Lloyd Rhyne, granddaughters Kerre Howard and Julie Patterson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northdale Baptist Church, 8104 Statesville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, June 18 at James Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 2 PM Wednesday at Northdale Baptist Church with burial following at Northlake Memorial Gardens.





