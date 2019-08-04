Henry John Nicholson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry John Nicholson Jr..
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry John Nicholson, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Pageland, South Carolina to the late Henry John Nicholson, Sr. and Mary Alice Wallace Nicholson. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Frances Jeannette Nicholson; siblings Wilbur, Herman, Edsel, Floyd, Mary Blake, Margie Lee and Patsy. He is survived by three sons, one daughter, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Inurnment took place at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. Memorials can be made in his name to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon
Donations