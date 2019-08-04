Henry John Nicholson, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Pageland, South Carolina to the late Henry John Nicholson, Sr. and Mary Alice Wallace Nicholson. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Frances Jeannette Nicholson; siblings Wilbur, Herman, Edsel, Floyd, Mary Blake, Margie Lee and Patsy. He is survived by three sons, one daughter, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Inurnment took place at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. Memorials can be made in his name to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019