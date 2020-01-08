Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Leon Fogle. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Unity Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Leon Fogle, age 84 of Blades Trail in Denver passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Henry was born on July 6th, 1935 in Shelby, NC to the late Henry Lawton Fogle and Stella Novella Deal-Fogle.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Bonnema officiating. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the service.



In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Ruby Faye Sellman-Fogle and a brother, Michael Fogle. He is survived by 3 daughters; Cathy Fogle-Davino of Napa, CA., Christina Fogle-Hibben and husband David of Denver, NC, Cynthia Fogle-D'Alessio and husband Ben, also of Denver, NC; brother, Fred Alton Fogle and wife Patty of Charlotte, NC and five grandchildren; Sierra Michelle Thomas, Nicholas Anthony Davino, Ben Anthony D'Alessio, Savanna Marie Thomas and Sophia Faye D'Alessio.



After graduating high school he attended Gardener Webb college where he was a Cadet Commander in the ROTC. Henry became an officer in the United States Air Force based at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas where he met his beloved wife Faye. Following his service in the Air Force he obtained a Bachelors degree at California State University, Fresno, later obtaining an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation he went to work for Pacific Telephone in California. After 30 years with the company he retired as Director of AT&T International. Henry's career with AT&T allowed he and Faye to travel the world.



Following his retirement Henry and Faye settled in Denver, North Carolina in a beautiful home on Lake Norman where they lived for 30 years and enjoyed an active social life with family and many friends. He loved his community and was actively involved with The Westport Community Association, East Lincoln Betterment Association and Lake Norman Cove Keeper, of the Catawba River Keeper Foundation. He loved being a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Deacon and Chair of the Personnel Committee. He was also a regular usher and recruited and organized ushers for countless funerals.



Henry loved spending time with family, hunting, fishing, golf, garage sales, and champagne. He was a wonderful provider for his family and an extremely loving father and grandfather (aka Papa). The absolute and unrivaled love of his life was his wife Faye. They are now blissfully reunited in God's loving arms.



Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 8210 Unity Church Road, Denver, NC 28037.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Fogle family.

Henry Leon Fogle, age 84 of Blades Trail in Denver passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Henry was born on July 6th, 1935 in Shelby, NC to the late Henry Lawton Fogle and Stella Novella Deal-Fogle.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Bonnema officiating. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall following the service.In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Ruby Faye Sellman-Fogle and a brother, Michael Fogle. He is survived by 3 daughters; Cathy Fogle-Davino of Napa, CA., Christina Fogle-Hibben and husband David of Denver, NC, Cynthia Fogle-D'Alessio and husband Ben, also of Denver, NC; brother, Fred Alton Fogle and wife Patty of Charlotte, NC and five grandchildren; Sierra Michelle Thomas, Nicholas Anthony Davino, Ben Anthony D'Alessio, Savanna Marie Thomas and Sophia Faye D'Alessio.After graduating high school he attended Gardener Webb college where he was a Cadet Commander in the ROTC. Henry became an officer in the United States Air Force based at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas where he met his beloved wife Faye. Following his service in the Air Force he obtained a Bachelors degree at California State University, Fresno, later obtaining an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation he went to work for Pacific Telephone in California. After 30 years with the company he retired as Director of AT&T International. Henry's career with AT&T allowed he and Faye to travel the world.Following his retirement Henry and Faye settled in Denver, North Carolina in a beautiful home on Lake Norman where they lived for 30 years and enjoyed an active social life with family and many friends. He loved his community and was actively involved with The Westport Community Association, East Lincoln Betterment Association and Lake Norman Cove Keeper, of the Catawba River Keeper Foundation. He loved being a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Deacon and Chair of the Personnel Committee. He was also a regular usher and recruited and organized ushers for countless funerals.Henry loved spending time with family, hunting, fishing, golf, garage sales, and champagne. He was a wonderful provider for his family and an extremely loving father and grandfather (aka Papa). The absolute and unrivaled love of his life was his wife Faye. They are now blissfully reunited in God's loving arms.Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 8210 Unity Church Road, Denver, NC 28037.Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Fogle family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close