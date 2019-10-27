Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lomax. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Clyde Lomax PLACIDA, FL - Henry Clyde Lomax, 84, died Monday October 21, 2019 at his home in Placida, Florida, in the loving embrace of Trissy, his wife of 64 years. In addition to Trissy, Henry is survived by his son Henry, Jr. and his wife Donna, daughter Carol Lomax Fortenberry and her husband Mark, grandchildren Henry Charles Lomax, Deanna Lomax and her husband Joel Miller, Liza Fortenberry and JT Fortenberry. He also leaves his sister Fran Russ of Wrightsville Beach and brother John and his wife Jane Lomax of Charlotte. Born in Charlotte, NC to Henry Register and Deane Ritch Lomax, he lived most of his life in Charlotte while spending several formative years in Wrightsville Beach. After graduating from Charlotte's Central High School in 1953, Henry completed his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1958. A Sigma Chi brother at UNC, he met Trissy while waiting tables at her Delta Delta Delta sorority house. They fell in love and married in 1955. Upon graduation from law school, Henry was the first associate hired at the newly formed law firm of Kennedy Covington Lobdell & Hickman in Charlotte, where he practiced his profession with distinction until his retirement in 2000. Henry was deeply involved in growing the firm, including early roles leading the recruiting and finance functions. He was instrumental in developing its real estate practice into the premiere such group in the Southeast. He served in the role of firm managing partner from 1995 until his retirement. In that capacity he led the growth of the firm into Raleigh and upstate South Carolina. His reach and legacy in the Carolinas' legal community is broad and deep. Countless professionals in the region practicing today cherish his mentorship, humor, integrity and friendship. In addition to his legal practice, he was an active investor with and mentor to real estate practitioners across the region. In this activity, his business acumen, leadership, humor and generosity was manifested in many successful ventures and companies across the Southeast. Henry and Trissy were charter members of Saint John's Episcopal Church in Charlotte. There his leadership and dedication was evidenced by his service as Senior Warden on the vestry and by cultivation of the music program so dear to Trissy's heart. Henry's passions included fishing, boating, golf, raising tropical plants and traveling. He continued to enjoy those activities during his retirement years spent between his homes on Lake Norman and in Placida, Florida. A celebration of life will be held on Friday November 8th at 2:00 PM at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. An additional celebration will be held on a future date at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 272, Boca Grande, FL 33921. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to (1) Saint Andrews Episcopal Church Legacy Fund in Boca Grande, FL, (2) Saint John's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund in Charlotte or (3) Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, in thanks to his special angel Lynn Cosgrove.

