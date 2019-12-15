Henry M. Snyder, Jr., 79, of Charlotte, NC, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Novant Health Medical Center Mint Hill. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC ; (704) 641-7606. A complete obituary is available and online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019