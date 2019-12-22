Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Morton "Modie" Carter Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 15, 1924 - Dec. 20, 2019



Henry Morton Carter, Jr., or Modie, as he was known his whole life, died peacefully in his sleep on December 20, 2019. He was 95. A lifelong resident of Charlotte, he was raised by parents who were transplants from Georgia, the late Henry Morton Carter, Sr. and Bessie Carter. Growing up with three sisters, Modie learned early on how hard it was to "get a word in edge-wise" at home, so he did what he loved best, he went to work. His first job at age twelve was a paper route with The Charlotte News, the evening paper, which he delivered in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood six days a week. Managing the paper route taught Modie great business and people skills which would serve him well his whole life.



Modie graduated from the revered Central High School in 1941 and then headed to NC State University to study Diesel Engineering. While there he lettered in swimming and worked as a lifeguard at the Outer Banks during the summers. Near the end of his time in college, he was offered a job working for Mr. Arthur Garrison who owned a service station at the corner of Morehead and Kings Drive in Charlotte. After managing the business for a year, he had the opportunity to take over the service station, which he did, and then stayed on that same corner for the next 40 years. Carter's Exxon Service closed its doors in 1985 with a long list of loyal customers and friends who always trusted Modie to take care of their cars.



Along the way, Modie met and married the love of his life, Betty Jo Rogers (1927 - 2019) in 1948. They were married for 71 wonderful years. They had three children, Mary Lynn Carter (1949 - 1998), Roger Dean Carter (Leigh Anne) of Raleigh, and David Wayne Carter (Ann) of Richmond, VA. Modie has six grandchildren, Harrison Dean Carter, Jordan Henry Carter, and Holly Elisabeth Carter, all of Raleigh, and Ann Eleanor Carter, Claire Lynn Carter, and Mary Wise Carter, all of Richmond, VA. Modie is also survived by one sister, Charlotte Ann Carter Forsythe of Charlotte, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Modie was a lifelong member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church. Over the last 30 years of his retirement, he loved to travel with the men and women of the church to participate in disaster relief projects. Whenever there was construction involved, Modie earned the reputation as the "saw man", because he could always cut a board to the exact dimensions needed, the first time. In the last few years when travelling away from home was no longer possible, Modie still managed to keep busy by volunteering to water container plants around the campus of Sharon Towers where he and Betty have lived since 2012.



A celebration of Modie's life will be held at Pritchard, 1117 South Boulevard on Friday, December 27 at 2:00 PM with a reception following. If you would like to honor Modie with a gift, the family asks that you consider one of the following: Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church Missions, The Sharon Towers Residents Assistance Fund, or the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





