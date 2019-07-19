Henry Schneider (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Henry Schneider, 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Germany, Henry played professional soccer and graduated from the University of Hamburg. He moved to the USA in 1956.

Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years Barbara (Knight) Schneider; daughter Tiffani Tedder (Jonathan); granddaughter Kati; brother Wolfgang Schneider (Karin); as well as many friends.

Memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to Providence Day School and will be used in their soccer program.

https://www.providenceday.org/giving/make-a-gift

or mail checks to: Providence Day School/Institutional Advancement Office/5600 Sardis Road/Charlotte NC 28270 "henry Schneider" in memo

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 19, 2019
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 19, 2019
