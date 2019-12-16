Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Thomas McCannon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Thomas McCannon died on Friday December 13, 2019 at Hospice Care of Cabarrus County. Henry prioritized faith, family and friends; he had a wry sense of humor, never met a stranger and loved to wet a hook! He was retired from Hajoca Corporation in Charlotte, NC, served as caretaker of the Mecklenburg Wildlife Club for 23 years and was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith McCannon. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy McClain, grandchildren, Josh and Lauren Williams, and great grandson, Henry Williams. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 512 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203; from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the McCannon family.



Memories and condolences may be shared at





Henry Thomas McCannon died on Friday December 13, 2019 at Hospice Care of Cabarrus County. Henry prioritized faith, family and friends; he had a wry sense of humor, never met a stranger and loved to wet a hook! He was retired from Hajoca Corporation in Charlotte, NC, served as caretaker of the Mecklenburg Wildlife Club for 23 years and was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith McCannon. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy McClain, grandchildren, Josh and Lauren Williams, and great grandson, Henry Williams. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 512 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203; from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the McCannon family.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close