Henry David Yetter "Hank" CHARLOTTE - Henry David "Hank" Yetter of Charlotte passed away last Saturday morning, February 23rd, 2019, at 71 years of age. He spent his last few weeks in comfort at the home of his best friend and caregiver, Kathleen Thompson. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Henry was the son of Harry Yetter and Verna McDonald Yetter. Hank is survived by his sister Susan Yetter Acerba and her husband Anthony Acerba, of King of Prussia, PA, and his sister Carolyn Yetter Boehmer, of Philadelphia. He is also survived by one niece and three nephews, including nephew Donald Tavoletti who greatly assisted him with managing his business affairs later in life, as well as five great nieces, four great-nephews, and one great great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife Beth Doherty Yetter. Henry leaves behind his stepson Sean Castle, an active duty US Navy helicopter pilot based in San Diego, CA. Hank was a proud Marine that served his country in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. During his service, he received multiple awards, including the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with four campaign stars. Upon his return stateside, Hank became an accomplished civil aircraft pilot and enjoyed flying his friends around the area. He was also an avid motorcycle rider, marathon runner, and skydiver. As a skilled welder, Hank worked as a sales representative for Uniweld Products and during that time met his future wife, Beth Doherty, a flight attendant who lived in the local area. They were happily married for 13 years. Hank loved playing music and mastered many instruments. He also had an amazing sense of humor which could always light up a room, and enjoyed playing practical jokes and, genuinely, scaring people out of their wits! He gave nicknames to his closest family and friends and entertained them with his legendary stories. Hank was a true and loyal person who would do anything to help a friend in need. He was a dedicated son and brother, awesome uncle, faithful husband, proud stepdad, faithful companion, devout patriot and always, a Marine! Rest in Peace, Corporal, and Semper Fidelis! Hank's family and friends will hold a memorial and celebration of his life at a time and place to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans' charities including the Fisher House Foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Semper Fi Fund. Please share online condolences and remembrances of Hank at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home

16151 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte , NC 28277

Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close