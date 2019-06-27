Herbert C. Houston

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeeming Grace Presbyterian Church
4800 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeeming Grace Presbyterian Church
4800 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC
Obituary
Herbert C. Houston, 74 of Gastonia, NC, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Caromont Medical, Mt. Holly, NC.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Redeeming Grace Presbyterian Church, 4800 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC 29710. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the church.

Mr. Houston was born May 20, 1945 in Wilmington, NC, to the late Sam L. and Vera Hammond Houston.

Survivors are his wife Sherley Ann Miller Houston, daughter Pamela H. Melville (Alex), son Daryl Learn-Houston (Mleeka), step-daughter Cindy Smith, sister Vera Mae Godley, and ten grandchildren.

Herb was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always there for his family and friends.

