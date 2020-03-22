Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Erskine Foard. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Erskine Foard left this world peacefully on March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Bobbie Stokes Foard and his parents, Al Burtis Foard and Ruth Aline Yandle Foard. Mr. Foard was born in Charlotte on December 12, 1928. He graduated from Harding High School in 1947 and began employment with the United States Postal Service in 1951 as a letter carrier. He retired as a postal supervisor after 37 years. After retirement, Mr. Foard attended CPCC and was on the Dean's List.



Mr. Foard was a lifelong member of Glenwood ARP Church and served in many capacities including deacon, and elder, and he was a member of the church choir. In addition, he was a member of the National Association of Postal Supervisors, Paw Creek Mason Lodge and the Harding High Alumni Association.



Mr. Foard was an accomplished golfer who made many long-lasting friendships on the golf course. Also an avid gardener, he took great pride in his yard and his home. He and his wife loved to travel and visited many places in U.S, Mexico and Canada.



To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mr. Foard was Big Paw with a wonderful sense of humor who was known for his jokes and his little pranks on the younger ones. He will be very missed.



Mr. Foard is survived by daughters, Rebecca Foard Friend and her husband, Robert of Mount Holly, NC, and Sharon Foard Lamb and her husband, Bobby of Denver, NC; grandsons Scott Miller of Charlotte, Brandon Miller and his wife, Kym, of Seabrook, TX, Rob Lamb and his wife, Megan, of Denver, NC; granddaughters Anna Carpenter and her husband, Andrew, of Charlotte, NC, and Michelle Halterman and her husband, Richard, of Denver, NC; brother, Zeke Foard of Charlotte; sister Dorothy Foard Perry of Irmo, SC, along with many nieces and nephews. His pride and joy were his 10 great-grandchildren: Wyatt Miller, Gray Miller, Paxton Miller, Hendrix Miller, Reid Miller, Addison Carpenter, Brooks Carpenter, Aubrey Halterman, Laney Halterman, and Robby Lamb.



Mr. Foard's immediate family will hold an intimate graveside service for Mr. Foard at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings, but a celebration of his life will be planned for the summer for extended family, friends and loved ones. Memorials in Mr. Foard's name can be made to the Harding High School Alumni Association. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolence may be submitted at

