Herbert Lee "Herb" Mann
Herbert Lee (Herb) Mann, 87, of Cornelius, NC, died Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at The Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon, VA. He was born August 5th, 1932 in Lindside, WV and was the son of the late Herbert Ward Mann and Anna Long Mann Broyles. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Davidson United Methodist Church.

Herb was a 1951 graduate of Peterstown High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Concord College. After serving in the 328 Comm / Recon in Germany, Herb worked for the CIA in Washington, DC. Herb established and was Director of The Pre-Trial Release Program for Mecklenberg County in Charlotte, NC before retiring and opening his own commercial real estate company.

Herb spent many years coaching Little League baseball and served as President of the Winterfield Booster Club in Charlotte, NC. Herb spent several years in Public Relations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Vass, and brother, Van Mann. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Betty Miller Mann, a son, Stephen Mann and wife, Beth, of Damascus, VA, a daughter, Kelly Mann Hahn of Henderson, NV, two grandson's Jason Mann and wife, Tiffany, of Statesville, NC, Samuel Hahn of Richmond, VA and two great granddaughters, Alyssa and Aliyah Mann.

Private services will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Caris Hospice Healthcare at 1701 Euclid Avenue, Suite H, Bristol, VA 24201.

Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located at 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Mann family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Sending much love and prayers to the familyRIP Herb know you and all your family are catching up
Pat Harvey
Friend
