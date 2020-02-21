Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Monteith Wayne Jr.. View Sign Service Information Frank Vogler & Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive Clemmons , NC 27012 (336)-766-4714 Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Monteith Wayne Jr., age 87 passed away peacefully at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC. He was born October 3, 1932 in Columbia, SC to parents Hebert M. Wayne and Helen Cooper Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou Johnston Wayne and sister, Patricia Wayne Bass. Bert grew up in Charlotte, NC where he attended Central High School and met his future wife Mary Lou. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill and after graduation proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin. Bert and Mary Lou married August 4, 1956. As newlyweds they enjoyed the adventure of living in Cambridge, MA as Bert earned his MBA from Harvard University. Upon graduation, they moved back to North Carolina where Bert began his forty-one year career in various retail management positions at Wachovia Bank. After retirement in Winston-Salem, NC, Bert and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling around the world and cheering on the Tarheels, as well as his adopted hometown team, the Demon Deacons. Bert enjoyed yearly trips to the Outer Banks for fishing and family trips to Sunset Beach. Bert and Mary Lou were faithful members of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston Salem. After Mary Lou passed in 2012, Bert moved to River Landing at Sandy Ridge retirement community in Colfax, NC. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff who provided wonderful care and compassion to Bert through his final years. His family, of which he was very proud and loved dearly, includes son, Herbert (Bo) M. Wayne, III (Jan), daughters Laura W. Gooding (Mike) and Suzanne W. Johnson (Bill); grandchildren Spencer Wayne, Catherine Wayne, Callie G. (Rob) Taylor, Kate Gooding, Michael Gooding, Mary Peyton Johnson, William Johnson and great-grandson, Charlie Taylor. He is also survived by sister, Martha W. Reddeck (Tom), sister-in-law Suzanne J. Johnson and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC.

