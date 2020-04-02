Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Tom Taylor. View Sign Service Information Leavitt Funeral Home 2036 Morven Rd Wadesboro , NC 28170 (704)-694-2524 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Herbert "Tom" Taylor, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.



Due to public gathering restrictions issued by the State of North Carolina, funeral services will be private.



Tom was born on in Anson county on July 4, 1928, a son of the late Lillie Taylor Gaddy. He graduated local public schools and soon thereafter was drafted into the US Army for service during the



Tom was married to Anna Lee Waddell and they celebrated 65 years together before her death in 2018. They were both active members of Brown Creek Baptist Church and Tom enjoyed at least 41 years of perfect attendance at the church.



Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Clara Lee Johnson (Bobbie), Mary Moore (Ted), and Nancy Williams (Mike) all of Wadesboro; his grandchildren, Adam Johnson (Pam) of Monroe, Mike Williams Jr., Hannah Williams, Hunter Williams, and Rocky Moore all of Wadesboro; and a great granddaughter, Caroline Lee Johnson of Monroe. Also surviving are two nephews, Buddy Waddell (Joye) of Wadesboro, and Steve Waddell (Sharon) of Charlotte and their families and the family of the late Add Waddell.



In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his stepfather, Erie Gaddy; a sister, Evelyn Baucom; and a nephew, Add Waddell.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred at Home and staff, Dr. Lincoln and his staff, Hospice, and care-givers: Paula Tyson, Rachel Lockler, and Debbie Taylor for the care they provided for Tom and his family.



The family suggests memorials to Brown Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Moore, 151 Cameron Rd., Wadesboro, NC 28170.



Leavitt Funeral Home is serving the Taylor Family. Online condolences may be made at

