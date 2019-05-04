Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Hardy Hamilton, Jr., Colonel USMC (Ret) died peacefully April 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, followed by a reception at the church.



Born in Russellville, AL on February 4, 1928, Hamilton was the son of Delma Ferguson Hamilton (later Warner) and Herman Hardy Hamilton. At age 10, Hamilton moved to Montgomery, AL, later graduating from Sidney Lanier High School as president of his 1946 Senior Class.



Hamilton was a scholar, earning his college degree at Notre Dame University (Mehan Scholar, BA Magna Cum Laude, 1950) and then winning the coveted Rhodes Scholarship to attend Exeter College at Oxford University (BA 1952, MA 1954). Hamilton completed his legal studies at University of Alabama School of Law (JD 1955).



Following his graduation from Notre Dame, Hamilton was commissioned as a United States Marine. He served two years of active duty in the Korean War and then 30 years in the USMC Reserves.



Hamilton met Kathleen Campbell (Kitty) at the Marine Corps Ball at Camp Lejeune, and they married in 1954. The couple moved to Montgomery where Hamilton clerked for Mr. Justice Simpson of the Supreme Court of Alabama, joined Walter J. Knabe (then Montgomery City Attorney), and then practiced more than 40 years as a partner at Capell Howard Knabe and Cobbs, PA. He was active in the early civil rights cases involving the City of Montgomery, including the Rosa Parks and Tuskegee Syphilis Cases. In addition to his corporate law work, Hamilton helped establish the Alabama Medicaid Agency which extended healthcare to the elderly and disabled; there he served as General Counsel and played a pivotal role in landmark cases involving Medicaid entitlement and reimbursement.



While in Montgomery, the Hamiltons raised their children and enjoyed



visiting their beloved Lake Martin cabin. In 1996, they moved to Lake Norman, NC to be near family and relocated subsequently to The Pines in Davidson, NC.



Throughout Hamilton's life, he was an active churchman, Kiwanis participant, and Bar Association Leader. In retirement, Hamilton was an advocate for Children's Harbor, an organization that serves seriously ill children and their families.



Colonel Hamilton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kitty, of The Pines at Davidson, NC; two daughters; Katy Cook (Reuben) of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Leslie Thomas of Davidson, NC ; four grandchildren, Hamilton and Cammie Cook, Will and Nelle Thomas; a sister-in-law, Leslie Lambert, and treasured nieces and nephews. His only sister, Camilla Lowry (Jimmy) died in 2006.



The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent and faithful care provided by his caregivers, Hospice of Lake Norman, and the staff of the Pines at Davidson.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbor



1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010 or



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Herman Hardy Hamilton, Jr., Colonel USMC (Ret) died peacefully April 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, followed by a reception at the church.Born in Russellville, AL on February 4, 1928, Hamilton was the son of Delma Ferguson Hamilton (later Warner) and Herman Hardy Hamilton. At age 10, Hamilton moved to Montgomery, AL, later graduating from Sidney Lanier High School as president of his 1946 Senior Class.Hamilton was a scholar, earning his college degree at Notre Dame University (Mehan Scholar, BA Magna Cum Laude, 1950) and then winning the coveted Rhodes Scholarship to attend Exeter College at Oxford University (BA 1952, MA 1954). Hamilton completed his legal studies at University of Alabama School of Law (JD 1955).Following his graduation from Notre Dame, Hamilton was commissioned as a United States Marine. He served two years of active duty in the Korean War and then 30 years in the USMC Reserves.Hamilton met Kathleen Campbell (Kitty) at the Marine Corps Ball at Camp Lejeune, and they married in 1954. The couple moved to Montgomery where Hamilton clerked for Mr. Justice Simpson of the Supreme Court of Alabama, joined Walter J. Knabe (then Montgomery City Attorney), and then practiced more than 40 years as a partner at Capell Howard Knabe and Cobbs, PA. He was active in the early civil rights cases involving the City of Montgomery, including the Rosa Parks and Tuskegee Syphilis Cases. In addition to his corporate law work, Hamilton helped establish the Alabama Medicaid Agency which extended healthcare to the elderly and disabled; there he served as General Counsel and played a pivotal role in landmark cases involving Medicaid entitlement and reimbursement.While in Montgomery, the Hamiltons raised their children and enjoyedvisiting their beloved Lake Martin cabin. In 1996, they moved to Lake Norman, NC to be near family and relocated subsequently to The Pines in Davidson, NC.Throughout Hamilton's life, he was an active churchman, Kiwanis participant, and Bar Association Leader. In retirement, Hamilton was an advocate for Children's Harbor, an organization that serves seriously ill children and their families.Colonel Hamilton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kitty, of The Pines at Davidson, NC; two daughters; Katy Cook (Reuben) of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Leslie Thomas of Davidson, NC ; four grandchildren, Hamilton and Cammie Cook, Will and Nelle Thomas; a sister-in-law, Leslie Lambert, and treasured nieces and nephews. His only sister, Camilla Lowry (Jimmy) died in 2006.The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent and faithful care provided by his caregivers, Hospice of Lake Norman, and the staff of the Pines at Davidson.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbor1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010 or www.childrensharbor.com James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close