Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Lee Spencer. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Lee Spencer, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019.



He was born on January 26, 1935 in Conover, NC to the late Clarence and Lena Spencer. Herman attended the Lutheran School for the Deaf in Detroit, MI from 1948 to 1952. He then graduated in 1956 from the School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC. He was an All- American football player and is in the school hall of fame. Herman was an avid sports fan, he loved the Tar Heels, Panthers and the Braves. He was a devout Lutheran and an active member of The Chapel for the Deaf for many years. He loved his family first and foremost enjoying family vacations at the beach.



Herman was a Set Typist for 41 years at The Hickory Daily Record.



Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paulette McGee Spencer; two daughters, Shelly Clark and husband Tommy and Jana Bridgewater and husband Scott; and grandchildren, Krista Clark, Ryan Clark and wife Sara, Brittany Bridgewater, Tyler Bridgewater and Spencer Bridgewater.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two siblings.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Conover City Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.



The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Chapel for the Deaf, 1225 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204 and to Novant Health Hospice Matthews, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.



Condolences may be offered online at





Herman Lee Spencer, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019.He was born on January 26, 1935 in Conover, NC to the late Clarence and Lena Spencer. Herman attended the Lutheran School for the Deaf in Detroit, MI from 1948 to 1952. He then graduated in 1956 from the School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC. He was an All- American football player and is in the school hall of fame. Herman was an avid sports fan, he loved the Tar Heels, Panthers and the Braves. He was a devout Lutheran and an active member of The Chapel for the Deaf for many years. He loved his family first and foremost enjoying family vacations at the beach.Herman was a Set Typist for 41 years at The Hickory Daily Record.Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paulette McGee Spencer; two daughters, Shelly Clark and husband Tommy and Jana Bridgewater and husband Scott; and grandchildren, Krista Clark, Ryan Clark and wife Sara, Brittany Bridgewater, Tyler Bridgewater and Spencer Bridgewater.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two siblings.Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Conover City Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Chapel for the Deaf, 1225 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204 and to Novant Health Hospice Matthews, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close