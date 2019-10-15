Hilda B. Perry

  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - jill Edwards
  •  
    - Mark & Janet
  • "Hilda, you were a courageous lady whom we admired in your..."
    - Robert & Robin Davis
  • "Lord, when I fear losing those I love most... Remind me..."
    - Leighann Parker
  • "Brooke and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. We..."
    - Mary & Mitch Helms
Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville
218 East Main Street
Marshville, NC
28103
(704)-624-2137
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville
218 East Main Street
Marshville, NC 28103
Following Services
Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville
218 East Main Street
Marshville, NC 28103
Marshville- Mrs. Hilda B. Perry 67, passed away on October the 13th, 2019 at Atrium Union. She was born in Stanly County to the late Charles Clarence and Juanita Farmer Blalock. She was a retired office manager.

Memorial Services will be 4pm Wednesday the 16th of October, 2019 in the Chapel of Morgan & Son Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.

She is survived by her husband Mr. Steve W. Perry of Marshville. Two daughters: Mrs. Terri Preslar Ferguson of Monroe and Mrs. Brooke Preslar Efird of Marshville. Her sister Mrs. Cathryn Harwood of Albemarle. Her step-children: Mr. Bryan Perry and Ms. Stephanie G. Perry. 3 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great grandchild. She is also survived by Terri and Brooke's father, Mr. Jerry Preslar of Marshville.

The family has requested that memorials be made to:

Hospice of Union County, 700 Roosevelt Blvd. W., Monroe, NC 28112

Online condolences may be made at: www.morganandsonfuneralhome.com

Morgan & Son Funeral Home Inc. of Marshville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 15, 2019
