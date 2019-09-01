Hilda Wood Eller (1919 - 2019)
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Stallings Memorial Baptist Church
Obituary
Hilda Wood Eller, 100, of Salisbury passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Laurels of Salisbury.

Survivors include a son, J. Gynn Eller of Cornelius.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday (Sept. 2) at Summersett Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday (Sept.3) at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury

Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 1, 2019
