Hinyse Bittle, 22, departed this life on April 15, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1pm at New Waves of Joy Baptist Church, 4739 East W. T. Harris Blvd. Visitation will be from 12pm to 1pm. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Park Cemetery. First Family Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the Bittle family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019