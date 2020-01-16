Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hiram Stanton Greene Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hiram Stanton Greene, Jr. passed away peacefully January 14, 2020 at Novant Health Medical Center. He was born in Charlotte, NC on November 11, 1931 to the late Hiram Stanton Greene, Sr. and Fay White Greene.



Hiram grew up in the Hoskins area and graduated from Thomasboro High School, a year early with perfect attendance. He attended Lees McRae College and Elon University.



He loved his God and country, and proudly served in the US Army, stationed in Pusan, South Korea.



Hiram spent most of his career at Barnhardt Mfg. Co., in the textile industry selling mainly to health care facilities.



He loved flying small planes, tennis, golf - reading, Sacred and secular classical music and a good scotch and water.



As a long-time member of the former Thomasboro Presbyterian Church, he served as a deacon and sang in the church choir. For the last 25 years, he has been a member at Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church.



Hiram is survived by his wife, Joyce N. Greene; daughter, Whitney G. Loder and her husband, Nick and his precious grandson, Mason James Loder. He is also survived by a sister, Martha G. McCall and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Sarah G. Davis and Jane J. Greene.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Interment will be private.



Memorials may be made to Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian, 2929 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





