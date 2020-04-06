Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hoa VanPham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hoa Van Pham ROCK HILL, SC- Hoa Van Pham, 72, passed away peacefully at the hospital in Rock Hill on April 1, 2020 while surrounded by his children and family in prayer and love. He was a stern and doting father as well as a beloved member of his community. Mr. Pham is survived by his children, Son, Ba, Quynh and Zach, Giang and Phillip, Vuong, and Ngoc; godchild Linh; and his grandchildren, Jordan, Luke, and Oliver. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is reunited with his loving wife, Tam Thi Phan, and three sons in heaven. Funeral mass was celebrated privately on Saturday, April, 4, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. The deceased was not a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, but social distancing protocols were observed for the safety of all. Mass will be celebrated with the community at large at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Anne Catholic Church.

