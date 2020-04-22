Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Hollis Frank Cobb, Jr. (Hobby) died April 16, 2020 at the Pines in his beloved adopted hometown of Davidson. Hobby's survivors include his wife Jane Thornhill Cobb, son Stephen Hollis Cobb of Richmond, VA his sons Hollis and Camden, son David James Cobb and his wife Lorene of Wall, NJ their sons Owen and Wade, daughter Lisa Cobb Butler of Mt. Pleasant, SC her sons Jarryd and Stephen and sisters Mary Cobb McSwain of North Wilkesboro, NC and Betty Cobb Smith of Asheville, NC.



Hobby was Christened Hollis, but the nickname of Hobby was given to him very early in life and stayed with him throughout. He was born October 25, 1934 to Hollis Frank Cobb of Putney, VT and Elizabeth Ledford Cobb of Camden, SC.



Hobby grew up in Charlotte and attended Dilworth Elementary School, Alexander Graham (AG) Junior High School, and Central High School, graduating from Central in 1952, arguably the best class in the history of that school. While at Central he was Student Body President, a two-year starter on the basketball team, captain of the team his senior year, a year in which Central went to the semi-finals of the State Tournament played in what is now Cameron Indoor Stadium. He was also shortstop on the baseball team for two years and a member of the golf team for one year.



In the Fall of 1952 Hobby entered Davidson College and while there was a member, and President, of the Kappa Sigma social fraternity. He was elected to Who's Who Among America's Colleges and Universities, a Distinguished Military Graduate, and a member of Omicron Delta Kappa a National Leadership Fraternity. Hobby was a four-year member of the Davidson basketball team, three and a half years as a starter and Captain of the team his Junior and Senior years. He was named First Team All-Southern Conference his Senior year and honored by Davidson who retired his number 21 jersey and elected him to The Davidson College Athletic Hall of Fame. Hobby was also a member of the 1952-1953 Golf Team that won the Southern Conference Championship. His sport of choice later became tennis and many Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles championships followed.



As a faithful Christian, Hobby has served the church in many capacities through the years. His roles were diverse and illustrated his gifts. He coached baseball at Myers Park Presbyterian, gave his time as a Trustee, Stewardship Committee Chair, and basketball coach at First Presbyterian Church Metuchen (NJ), At Unity Presbyterian (Denver, NC) he enriched the lives of high schoolers by teaching in Sunday School for over a decade and leading the Personnel Committee.



His business career was spent in the field of printing and packaging sales with Charlotte based Packaged Products which grew with various acquisitions to be known as Engraph. After 37 years with Engraph, 20 of which were in New York City, Hobby joined J. R. Cole Industries also a Charlotte based printing and packaging company. After 13 years with J. R. Cole he retired in 2008.



He was often at his happiest around water. His home on Lake Norman was a beehive of activity and Hobby always took great joy in watching and participating with his family and friends in boating, waterskiing, tubing and swimming. One of the many gifts he left his family was a love of the ocean. Family gatherings were held in his home at Fripp Island, SC. for 30 years. The magic of Fripp and a million memories have been bestowed on two generation as a legacy.



Hobby always gave thanks for having a Dad that grew up under tough formative years in southern Vermont and western Massachusetts, and a mother who grew up in the quiet gentility of Camden, SC. This "blend" made for great parents who set the best possible example for their children...firm but always fair.



To his children Steve, Lisa, and Dave, Hobby would say, "Thanks for making me proud and thanks for being children who were always, well almost always, so easy to love. To the love of his life, his wife Jane who put up with him for 64 years, You Have Been the Best.



To know him was to love him. There will be a proper tribute to Hobby at a later date.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Hollis Frank Cobb, Jr. (Hobby) died April 16, 2020 at the Pines in his beloved adopted hometown of Davidson. Hobby's survivors include his wife Jane Thornhill Cobb, son Stephen Hollis Cobb of Richmond, VA his sons Hollis and Camden, son David James Cobb and his wife Lorene of Wall, NJ their sons Owen and Wade, daughter Lisa Cobb Butler of Mt. Pleasant, SC her sons Jarryd and Stephen and sisters Mary Cobb McSwain of North Wilkesboro, NC and Betty Cobb Smith of Asheville, NC.Hobby was Christened Hollis, but the nickname of Hobby was given to him very early in life and stayed with him throughout. He was born October 25, 1934 to Hollis Frank Cobb of Putney, VT and Elizabeth Ledford Cobb of Camden, SC.Hobby grew up in Charlotte and attended Dilworth Elementary School, Alexander Graham (AG) Junior High School, and Central High School, graduating from Central in 1952, arguably the best class in the history of that school. While at Central he was Student Body President, a two-year starter on the basketball team, captain of the team his senior year, a year in which Central went to the semi-finals of the State Tournament played in what is now Cameron Indoor Stadium. He was also shortstop on the baseball team for two years and a member of the golf team for one year.In the Fall of 1952 Hobby entered Davidson College and while there was a member, and President, of the Kappa Sigma social fraternity. He was elected to Who's Who Among America's Colleges and Universities, a Distinguished Military Graduate, and a member of Omicron Delta Kappa a National Leadership Fraternity. Hobby was a four-year member of the Davidson basketball team, three and a half years as a starter and Captain of the team his Junior and Senior years. He was named First Team All-Southern Conference his Senior year and honored by Davidson who retired his number 21 jersey and elected him to The Davidson College Athletic Hall of Fame. Hobby was also a member of the 1952-1953 Golf Team that won the Southern Conference Championship. His sport of choice later became tennis and many Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles championships followed.As a faithful Christian, Hobby has served the church in many capacities through the years. His roles were diverse and illustrated his gifts. He coached baseball at Myers Park Presbyterian, gave his time as a Trustee, Stewardship Committee Chair, and basketball coach at First Presbyterian Church Metuchen (NJ), At Unity Presbyterian (Denver, NC) he enriched the lives of high schoolers by teaching in Sunday School for over a decade and leading the Personnel Committee.His business career was spent in the field of printing and packaging sales with Charlotte based Packaged Products which grew with various acquisitions to be known as Engraph. After 37 years with Engraph, 20 of which were in New York City, Hobby joined J. R. Cole Industries also a Charlotte based printing and packaging company. After 13 years with J. R. Cole he retired in 2008.He was often at his happiest around water. His home on Lake Norman was a beehive of activity and Hobby always took great joy in watching and participating with his family and friends in boating, waterskiing, tubing and swimming. One of the many gifts he left his family was a love of the ocean. Family gatherings were held in his home at Fripp Island, SC. for 30 years. The magic of Fripp and a million memories have been bestowed on two generation as a legacy.Hobby always gave thanks for having a Dad that grew up under tough formative years in southern Vermont and western Massachusetts, and a mother who grew up in the quiet gentility of Camden, SC. This "blend" made for great parents who set the best possible example for their children...firm but always fair.To his children Steve, Lisa, and Dave, Hobby would say, "Thanks for making me proud and thanks for being children who were always, well almost always, so easy to love. To the love of his life, his wife Jane who put up with him for 64 years, You Have Been the Best.To know him was to love him. There will be a proper tribute to Hobby at a later date.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close