Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hollis Joseph Hamilton Crittendon. View Sign

Hollis Joseph Hamilton Crittendon, 33, of Charlotte, NC passed away on February 26, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with addiction. Hollis' kind energy and focus to help others was evidenced by the close relationships he built with his family and friends. Hollis was a leader in the recovery community, helping many people in Charlotte, California, and in between, successfully overcome the disease from which he, himself, suffered. He was an avid traveler, a curious thinker, and a spiritual individual, who was most at ease taking in the outdoors or chasing his niece and nephews. He will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him. He is survived by his parents, Holly and Burr Crittendon; his sister, Havlin Crittendon, and his brother, Burrell Crittendon and wife, Hillary and their three children.



A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Oxford Hall at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place in Charlotte. The family will receive friends at Choices for Recovery, 200 Queens Rd., for a reception following the service.



The Crittendon family has created a foundation in Hollis' memory that will support people struggling with addiction by providing financial assistance for treatment. Donations may be made at this website bit.ly/hollis-crittendon, or checks may be mailed to the "Hollis Hope Scholarship for Recovery" fund at 417 South Sharon Amity, Suite C, Charlotte NC 28211.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Hollis Joseph Hamilton Crittendon, 33, of Charlotte, NC passed away on February 26, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with addiction. Hollis' kind energy and focus to help others was evidenced by the close relationships he built with his family and friends. Hollis was a leader in the recovery community, helping many people in Charlotte, California, and in between, successfully overcome the disease from which he, himself, suffered. He was an avid traveler, a curious thinker, and a spiritual individual, who was most at ease taking in the outdoors or chasing his niece and nephews. He will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him. He is survived by his parents, Holly and Burr Crittendon; his sister, Havlin Crittendon, and his brother, Burrell Crittendon and wife, Hillary and their three children.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Oxford Hall at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place in Charlotte. The family will receive friends at Choices for Recovery, 200 Queens Rd., for a reception following the service.The Crittendon family has created a foundation in Hollis' memory that will support people struggling with addiction by providing financial assistance for treatment. Donations may be made at this website bit.ly/hollis-crittendon, or checks may be mailed to the "Hollis Hope Scholarship for Recovery" fund at 417 South Sharon Amity, Suite C, Charlotte NC 28211.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close