Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte , NC 28204
(704)-641-7606

Memorial service
10:00 AM
Myers Park Presbyterian Church
2501 Oxford Place
Charlotte , NC

Obituary

Holly Hamilton Crittendon, 63, of Charlotte, NC passed away in peace on October 16, 2019. Holly was born on November 15, 1955 and grew up in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late Joanie & Joe Hamilton. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Burr Crittendon; her daughter, Havlin Crittendon; her son, Burrell Crittendon, his wife Hillary, and their three children. She was preceded in death by her son, Hollis Crittendon.



Holly attended Salem College, and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1978.



Holly will be remembered by many for her zest for life, her appreciation of beauty in this world and her adoring devotion to her children and grandchildren. Her dynamic spirit led her from early years of adventure, traveling the world with dear friends and her father; to busy and fun-loving years as a devoted mother of three children; to more trying times as she and her husband Burr supported their son Hollis through his battle with addiction. Her steadfast support and belief in his abilities allowed him to overcome his disease for seven years, during which time he founded an organization called Choices for Recovery with strong partnership and guidance from his parents. Her honesty with friends, peers and even strangers positioned Holly as a resource to many parents and loved ones struggling with addiction in their families.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place in Charlotte.



Upon the untimely death of son Hollis, the Crittendon family created a scholarship fund to support people struggling with addiction by providing financial assistance for treatment at Choices for Recovery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the "Hollis Hope Scholarship for Recovery" fund at 417 South Sharon Amity, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28211.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





