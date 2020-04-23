Holly Louis Beatty, Jr., age 88, of Startown Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Mr. Beatty was born March 20, 1932, in Lincoln County, to the late Holly L. Beatty, Sr. and Pauline Finger Beatty. He worked as a financial advisor.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Jeanette Greene Beatty of the home; three sons, Scott Louis Beatty (Maura) of Charlotte, Charles Allen Beatty (Angela) of Lincolnton, and Mitchell Holly Beatty (Donna) of Concord; a daughter, Mary Ann Richardson (Jeff) of Concord; a brother, David Beatty of Stowe, MA; grandchildren, Wes and Chase Richardson, Joseph and Matthew Beatty, Lucas, Cason and Grace Beatty, and Michaela Beatty; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Ruth and Phoebe Richardson, Isabel and Jett Beatty, and Jackson and Abigail Beatty.
Holly never met a stranger! He always had time to help his children and their friends with any and all sports activities. He was one of the first agents in North Carolina with Lutheran Brotherhood, (later Thrivent Financial). He served his clients with patience and care for 50 years. Holly loved playing golf, basketball, and relaxing with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and fine dining with his wife Helen. Holly was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed!
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Beatty.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Beatty family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2020