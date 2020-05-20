Holly Virginia Riggsbee, 59, passed away at her home Monday, May 11. She was the daughter of Nancy Chatham Riggsbee and the late Victor L. Riggsbee.
Holly graduated from East Carolina University with a B.S. Degree in Art. After college she opened an interior design company, working with businesses and individuals.
Holly is survived by her mother, brother; David, sister; Sally Harris Smith and husband Jeff Mullen.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For updated information please refer to www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.