Holly Virginia Riggsbee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Virginia Riggsbee, 59, passed away at her home Monday, May 11. She was the daughter of Nancy Chatham Riggsbee and the late Victor L. Riggsbee.

Holly graduated from East Carolina University with a B.S. Degree in Art. After college she opened an interior design company, working with businesses and individuals.

Holly is survived by her mother, brother; David, sister; Sally Harris Smith and husband Jeff Mullen.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For updated information please refer to www.tallentfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved