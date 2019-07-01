Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Homer B. Lovvorn Jr.. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Homer Bernard Lovvorn, born July 16, 1932, was the second of five children and the only boy born to Homer and Florine (Johnson) Lovvorn near Carrollton, Georgia.



He graduated from Lanier High School for Boys in Macon, Georgia. On December 26, 1950, Homer left Macon to start Navy Boot Camp, later serving on board the aircraft carriers the Antietam and the Princeton.



At the end of the Korean Conflict, Homer entered Georgia Tech. Upon graduation he worked for Honeywell Computer Division. Homer retired from Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1996, in Wellington, New Zealand. He returned to Davidson, North Carolina where he became very involved as a member of Davidson United Methodist Church.



Homer was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Jeanette, and three sisters, Virgie Walker, Betty Barrett, and Pat Stokes. He has one surviving sister, Judy Conrad.



He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Cynthia (William) Millsaps, son Jeff (Debbie) Lovvorn, son Bruce (Johanna) Lovvorn and stepson Rick (Mavis) Beard and stepdaughters Jamie Page, Lorraine Redmond, and Stacey Pride.



His three grandchildren are Patrick (Angel) McKinney, Shannon McKinney (Scott) and Chris (Heather) Lovvorn. Great-grandchildren include Riley and Anderson Lovvorn, Jacob and Maddis McKinney and Autumn Ruth Long. He has ten step grandchildren, Megan (Robert) Moorer, Patrick and Mallory Hooper, Jim Redmond, Abby (Adam) Ozols, Luke, Andrew, David Wry, Parker and Tyson Moorer.



The memorial service will be at Davidson United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Playground Fund, Davidson-Cornelius Child Development Center, 242 Gamble St., Davidson, NC 28036.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County, especially the staff at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville, for their wonderful, loving care.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Homer Bernard Lovvorn, born July 16, 1932, was the second of five children and the only boy born to Homer and Florine (Johnson) Lovvorn near Carrollton, Georgia.He graduated from Lanier High School for Boys in Macon, Georgia. On December 26, 1950, Homer left Macon to start Navy Boot Camp, later serving on board the aircraft carriers the Antietam and the Princeton.At the end of the Korean Conflict, Homer entered Georgia Tech. Upon graduation he worked for Honeywell Computer Division. Homer retired from Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in 1996, in Wellington, New Zealand. He returned to Davidson, North Carolina where he became very involved as a member of Davidson United Methodist Church.Homer was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife Jeanette, and three sisters, Virgie Walker, Betty Barrett, and Pat Stokes. He has one surviving sister, Judy Conrad.He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Cynthia (William) Millsaps, son Jeff (Debbie) Lovvorn, son Bruce (Johanna) Lovvorn and stepson Rick (Mavis) Beard and stepdaughters Jamie Page, Lorraine Redmond, and Stacey Pride.His three grandchildren are Patrick (Angel) McKinney, Shannon McKinney (Scott) and Chris (Heather) Lovvorn. Great-grandchildren include Riley and Anderson Lovvorn, Jacob and Maddis McKinney and Autumn Ruth Long. He has ten step grandchildren, Megan (Robert) Moorer, Patrick and Mallory Hooper, Jim Redmond, Abby (Adam) Ozols, Luke, Andrew, David Wry, Parker and Tyson Moorer.The memorial service will be at Davidson United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Visitation will follow in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Playground Fund, Davidson-Cornelius Child Development Center, 242 Gamble St., Davidson, NC 28036.The family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County, especially the staff at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville, for their wonderful, loving care.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close