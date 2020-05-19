Homer Glenn Little, Jr. (Butch) of Wilkesboro, NC and formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC. A native of Charlotte and the eldest son of Homer Glenn Little and Annie Lee Shouse, Butch was born on July 27, 1939.
Growing up in Charlotte, Butch was a proud member of the Charlotte Boys Choir, performing in Charlotte and surrounding areas, highlighted by trips to Florida.
Butch graduated from East Mecklenburg High School where he was involved in Student Government, serving as Vice President of his Senior Class. He lettered in both basketball and track. Butch re-engaged with East Mecklenburg as an alumnus raising money for the school and serving many years as his class reunion chair where he worked hard to keep the group together.
Butch attended Kings College in Charlotte and was a Staff Sergeant in the Air National Guard. He also was a member and a Deacon at Park Road Baptist Church for many years.
As a lifelong salesman, Butch enjoyed meeting people through work and his business travel. He cherished every relationship that he had in business and his social life, knowing that relationships were vital to business success and in all aspects of life. He spent most of his working years at Kendall Motor Oil, PCA International, Inc., and HG Little Jr & Associates.
Golf was one of Butch's favorite hobbies and was always an important part of his life. He taught his sons, Rich and Eric, and helped teach his grandchildren the game. He was a member of Myers Park Country Club for over 40 years. While a member he was elected to the Board of Directors and Chaired the Green's Committee and the Men's Pro-Am Golf Committee. He served on the Golf Committee, among several others through the years, and was a member of the Men's Golf Association and the Wine Society. Butch was also a long-time member and supporter of the Carolinas Golf Association.
He combined his love of travel and golf by taking many trips with friends from MPCC and with family to play some of the World's most famous courses, including several trips to Scotland and Ireland. Butch was also very fond of driving, and he and Lorraine drove as far south as Key West, north to Maine, and cross country to California and back.
Family was important to Butch. A loving father, he stayed involved and engaged in his son's lives, and he excelled as a grandfather. The grandchildren called him Granddaddy Butch, G-Daddy Butch, or even Homer when they were trying to be funny. As their number one fan, Butch always tried to attend as many of his grandchildren's events as possible, whether it was sports, school plays, concerts, band competitions or birthday parties, including hosting one party where he wore a tuxedo and top hat. He encouraged all his grandchildren to strive to be their best and was always eager to show his support.
Butch always had a smile on his face, regardless of the time or place. He enjoyed engaging everyone he met, usually by a good-natured teasing, or making a joke. More often than not, everyone who met Butch walked away thinking "he is such a good guy".
Butch is survived by his wife Lorraine Hubbard Little of Wilkesboro, NC; his sons Richard Glenn Little and wife Tasse, and Eric Glenn Little and wife Betsy all of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren William Glenn Little and wife Samantha, Jacob Alexander Little, Benjamin Frosst Little, Samuel Bedell Little, Virginia Burke Little and Katherine Hall Little; his brother Kenneth Clark Little and wife Glenda of Stanfield, NC. He was preceded in death by his second wife Judith Johnson Little and is survived by former wife and mother of his sons, Anne Glenn Anderson. Lorraine's family includes her sons Richard Scott Hubbard of Mooresville, NC, Joel Todd Hubbard and wife Beth, and Jeffrey McRae Hubbard and Donna Johnson all of Wilkesboro, NC; grandchildren Williams Scott Hubbard, Robert Finley Hubbard, Joel Tyler Hubbard, Jackson Hayes Hubbard, and Katherine Revis Hubbard.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the service will be limited to immediate family members. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Butch will be laid to rest at the Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Moravian Falls, NC. A celebration of life will be held in Charlotte at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Gordon Hospice House - 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2020.