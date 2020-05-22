Horace Emanuel Wilmore, age 74, journeyed from earth to glory on May 14, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian (Main) Health Center, Charlotte, NC .Walk Through Visitation May 22, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm Alexander Funeral Home, Inc 1424 Statesville Avenue Charlotte, NC 28206 Graveside Service & Interment May 23, 2020 at 2 pm Gethsemane Memorial Gardens 1504 W. Sugar Creek Road Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.