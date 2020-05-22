Or Copy this URL to Share

Horace Emanuel Wilmore, age 74, journeyed from earth to glory on May 14, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian (Main) Health Center, Charlotte, NC .Walk Through Visitation May 22, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm Alexander Funeral Home, Inc 1424 Statesville Avenue Charlotte, NC 28206 Graveside Service & Interment May 23, 2020 at 2 pm Gethsemane Memorial Gardens 1504 W. Sugar Creek Road Charlotte, NC 28202.



