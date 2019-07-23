Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace William Palmer Jr.. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Horace William Palmer Jr., "Bill", 62, of Charlotte, NC, went to his eternal home peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He fought a brain tumor courageously and with unfailing hope until his very last day. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the ceremony.



Bill was born August 15, 1956 in Portsmouth, VA. After graduating from Gaston Day School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1978 with a degree in accounting. He was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and a life-long Tar Heel. In 1984, he graduated with a JD from Campbell Law School. Bill moved to Charlotte, NC to work for Ernst and Whinney Accounting Firm where he met his bride, Henrietta White Palmer of Charlotte, NC. They were married on May 14, 1988. That year, he joined Kennedy, Covington, Lobdell and Hickman law firm. In 1992, Bill and Buddy Kirk started the law firm Kirk & Palmer PA (which later became Kirk, Palmer & Thigpen). He served faithfully at this firm for 27 years, focusing primarily on business transactions and estate planning. Bill was a trusted lawyer, mentor, and advisor to many clients and friends. He retired from the firm in September 2018.



Bill was a devoted father, soccer coach, and hunting companion to his three sons. He took pride in regular trips to the family's farm. Later in life, he was an avid fisherman, swimmer, and golfer. Bill was a dedicated member of Christ Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, vestry member, and acolyte advisor, as well as an active volunteer and generous supporter for various organizations including the Bridge Jobs Program, the David Belk Cannon Foundation, and the Gaston Society of Mecklenburg County. Bill's life mirrored the words of Micah 6:8 "And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." He cherished each day with his family and friends.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Henrietta, and sons, Hugh, Reid (wife, Hannah), and Preston. He is also survived by his mother, Carolyn Palmer of Gastonia, NC; brother, Tom Palmer of Pittsboro, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, H. William Palmer. Bill was loved by many and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Episcopal Church or Katawba Valley Land Trust.





Horace William Palmer Jr., "Bill", 62, of Charlotte, NC, went to his eternal home peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He fought a brain tumor courageously and with unfailing hope until his very last day. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the ceremony.Bill was born August 15, 1956 in Portsmouth, VA. After graduating from Gaston Day School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1978 with a degree in accounting. He was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and a life-long Tar Heel. In 1984, he graduated with a JD from Campbell Law School. Bill moved to Charlotte, NC to work for Ernst and Whinney Accounting Firm where he met his bride, Henrietta White Palmer of Charlotte, NC. They were married on May 14, 1988. That year, he joined Kennedy, Covington, Lobdell and Hickman law firm. In 1992, Bill and Buddy Kirk started the law firm Kirk & Palmer PA (which later became Kirk, Palmer & Thigpen). He served faithfully at this firm for 27 years, focusing primarily on business transactions and estate planning. Bill was a trusted lawyer, mentor, and advisor to many clients and friends. He retired from the firm in September 2018.Bill was a devoted father, soccer coach, and hunting companion to his three sons. He took pride in regular trips to the family's farm. Later in life, he was an avid fisherman, swimmer, and golfer. Bill was a dedicated member of Christ Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, vestry member, and acolyte advisor, as well as an active volunteer and generous supporter for various organizations including the Bridge Jobs Program, the David Belk Cannon Foundation, and the Gaston Society of Mecklenburg County. Bill's life mirrored the words of Micah 6:8 "And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." He cherished each day with his family and friends.Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Henrietta, and sons, Hugh, Reid (wife, Hannah), and Preston. He is also survived by his mother, Carolyn Palmer of Gastonia, NC; brother, Tom Palmer of Pittsboro, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, H. William Palmer. Bill was loved by many and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Episcopal Church or Katawba Valley Land Trust. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close