Horace Woodrow Nixon, 90 of Charlotte, died May 7, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1930 in Mecklenburg County to the late Leonard and Dana Nixon. Horace served in the US Army. He was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he also enjoyed his daily walks in the family life center with his church family & friends. Horace enjoyed his days spent with his best friend Rose along with his fur baby Panda, which he loved & adored with all his heart. In his early years he was a member of Oakdale Optimist Club & helped build The Soap Box Derby Downs Track back in the day. He was a lifetime member of Paw Creek American Legion & served as Dept. Commander for several terms along with serving as NC State Commander of American Legion in the year 2000. He was also a member of Long Creek Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Bojangles ROMEO Club. Real Old Men Eating Out.
Horace retired from Associated Transport Trucking Co. as well as Duke Power Fleet Maintenance as a diesel mechanic. Horace also enjoyed the golf course & was an avid golfer during his prime time as well as an avid fisherman. He was a very active man who enjoyed life & never met a stranger. He will truly be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Harkey Nixon.
Survivors include his daughters, Joyce Roper (Paul) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Judy Baker of Charlotte; Jane Ashe (Charles) of Charlotte; sister, Peggy Pace of Charlotte; grandchildren, Nicholas Tadlock (Shanna) of Concord, Ross Baker (Heather) of Georgetown, SC, Jeremy Ashe of Spangdahlem, Germany and Jessica Ashe of Charlotte; special friend, Rose Poston of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12-2 PM Saturday, May 9 at James Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 3 PM Saturday at Pleasant Grove U.M.C. Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove U.M.C. Family Life Center Fund.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.