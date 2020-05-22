Howard Branson Yonce went to be with his Lord on May 17, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at this home in McKinney, Texas. He was born the son of and preceded by Howard Branson Yonce Sr and Helen Wingate Yonce of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Howard was a faithful husband for over 35 years to Janice Yonce and loving father to Eric and Matthew Yonce as well as stepfather to Brad Boklage and Craig Boklage. Howard is survived by his wife, Janice Yonce, sons Eric and Matthew Yonce of Los Angeles, California and stepsons Brad Boklage of Frisco, Texas and Craig Boklage of Austin, Texas. The service will also be video recorded and will be available following the service on facebook.com/TurrentineJacksonMorrow page. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com and https://www.forevermissed.com/howardhoho-branson-yonce
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.