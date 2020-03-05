Howard Porter Chasteen II "Howie" CHARLOTTE - Howard "Howie" Porter Chasteen II, born June 17, 1971, went to Jesus on February 28, 2020. "Howie" was a gifted artist and musician who read voraciously. As a young man, he worked as a horseman and then as a carpenter and contractor. He was born again at the age of seven and baptized by pastor Jim Hall of Lamplight Church. Howard loved Jesus. His memorial service is at Steele Creek Church of Charlotte, 1929 West Arrowood Road, at 2PM on Friday, March 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Steele Creek Church of Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020