Howard Herman Baker, "Jr.", 69, of Cornelius, NC passed away on January 24, 2020.
A native of Cornelius, NC he was born on July 24, 1950 to the late Howard Herman Baker, Sr. and Alice Hager Baker.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville, NC. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
