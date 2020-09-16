1/1
Howard Young
Howard Young CHARLOTTE - Howard Young, age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 12, 2020. He is now in the arms of Jesus. He was born January 4, 1930, in Bakersville, NC. An Army veteran who served in Korea and Germany, Howard returned to the mountains of North Carolina to raise his family. There he served as Postmaster in Bakersville, Burnsville, and Spruce Pine. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marietta, and two sons; Randy (Susan) of Lancaster, SC and Tom (Kelly) of Matthews, NC as well as three grand- daughters, three step granddaughters, and six step great-grandchildren. He was especially close to nephew Ed Young (Dee) of Spruce Pine. Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Dallas, Carlos, Glenn, and Scott Young. An outdoor service will be held at Pineville United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 19th, at 10:00 am. A graveside service will be held at Green Young Cemetery in Bakersville on Sunday, September 20th, at 2:00 pm. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is handling these arrangements. Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or to Pineville UMC at 110 S. Polk St., Pineville, NC 28134. In the words of Dad, "I'll let you get back to your snake killing."

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
128 Roan Rd
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-4277
