Hubert Edward Nelson

Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-664-3363
Obituary
Hubert Edward "Eddie" Nelson, 85, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Dave Rockness officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Nelson family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2019
