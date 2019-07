Hubert James Hensley "Jim", loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, departed to be with the Lord following a courageous battle with cancer on the morning of Friday, June 28, 2019 while at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville. His loving family was by his side.A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marion with Rev. Warren Owens and Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111