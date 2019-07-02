Hubert James Hensley "Jim", loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, departed to be with the Lord following a courageous battle with cancer on the morning of Friday, June 28, 2019 while at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville. His loving family was by his side.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Marion with Rev. Warren Owens and Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019