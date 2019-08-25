Hugh Melvin Johnston

McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Obituary
Hugh Melvin Johnston, 86, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yvonne Richardson Johnston; five children -Melanie Cook (Johnny), Marsha Cooper (Kelly), Mark Johnston (Kim), Matthew Johnston, Mitchell Johnston (Laura); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are pending. McEwen Pineville is assisting the family. Full obituary and online condolences at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 25, 2019
