Hugh Melvin Johnston, 86, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yvonne Richardson Johnston; five children -Melanie Cook (Johnny), Marsha Cooper (Kelly), Mark Johnston (Kim), Matthew Johnston, Mitchell Johnston (Laura); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending. McEwen Pineville is assisting the family. Full obituary and online condolences at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 25, 2019