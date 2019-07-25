Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Idelle Neel "Peggy" Lattimore. View Sign Service Information Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory 106 Cherryville Rd. Shelby , NC 28150-4208 (704)-480-8383 Memorial service 2:00 PM Shelby Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Peggy" Idelle Neel Lattimore passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with her children. Peggy was born to George Neely Neel and Idelle Townsend Neel on February 9, 1933. Peggy's father was an educator and school administrator, Peggy was educated at the Barium Spring Children's Home, where her father taught. She graduated from Appalachian State University. She met the love of her life William (Bill) A. Lattimore, while working for the County Extension Service, educating young women on how to run a household. Bill and Peggy were married on April 14, 1956. She helped Bill run the cotton farm until they moved into town in 1963. Peggy was the second woman realtor in Shelby when she joined Sarah Strain Realty. She was a talented and creative seamstress. She loved to plan trips and travel, especially with her children. The family took long camping trips up the eastern seaboard into Canada, and all through the western United States. She loved spending time in the mountains of North Carolina with the family. When she retired from real estate, she took up a new passion, Home Work Club. For years she helped children after school with tutoring, encouraging, supporting, and loving them all.



Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill in 2016. She is survived by her children, Talley A. Lattimore and wife Gloriarose, G. Neel Lattimore, Bennette L. Zentmeyer and husband Gentry, and six grandchildren.



The family would like to thank with all our hearts, Teresa Brooks and her team of wonderful caring and loving caregivers. Teresa and all of her ladies made Mom's final years more special than we could have ever hoped for.



Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Shelby Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey, officiating. A visitation will follow the service in Ellis Hall.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shelby Presbyterian Back Pack Ministry, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150, to continue her ministry with children.



Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Lattimore



Guest Registry is available at

"Peggy" Idelle Neel Lattimore passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with her children. Peggy was born to George Neely Neel and Idelle Townsend Neel on February 9, 1933. Peggy's father was an educator and school administrator, Peggy was educated at the Barium Spring Children's Home, where her father taught. She graduated from Appalachian State University. She met the love of her life William (Bill) A. Lattimore, while working for the County Extension Service, educating young women on how to run a household. Bill and Peggy were married on April 14, 1956. She helped Bill run the cotton farm until they moved into town in 1963. Peggy was the second woman realtor in Shelby when she joined Sarah Strain Realty. She was a talented and creative seamstress. She loved to plan trips and travel, especially with her children. The family took long camping trips up the eastern seaboard into Canada, and all through the western United States. She loved spending time in the mountains of North Carolina with the family. When she retired from real estate, she took up a new passion, Home Work Club. For years she helped children after school with tutoring, encouraging, supporting, and loving them all.Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill in 2016. She is survived by her children, Talley A. Lattimore and wife Gloriarose, G. Neel Lattimore, Bennette L. Zentmeyer and husband Gentry, and six grandchildren.The family would like to thank with all our hearts, Teresa Brooks and her team of wonderful caring and loving caregivers. Teresa and all of her ladies made Mom's final years more special than we could have ever hoped for.Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Shelby Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey, officiating. A visitation will follow the service in Ellis Hall.In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shelby Presbyterian Back Pack Ministry, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150, to continue her ministry with children.Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. LattimoreGuest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close