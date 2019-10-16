Ila Stamey Corzine, 90, of Charlotte died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Main.
A native of Charlotte, Ms. Corzine was born to the late Paul Stamey and Maudie Stephens Stamey. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene and retired from Bellsouth after 24 years of service.
Ms. Corzine is survived by her children Neil Corzine, Mark Corzine, siblings Joel Stamey, Mary Ellen Spivey, Betsy Martin, three grandchildren, friends Ethel McVickers and Sue Broome.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte with Pastor John Bremer officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC 28205, www.charlottecalvary.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019