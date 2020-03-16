Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilease Brackett Cornwell. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Ilease Brackett Cornwell, a resident at Southminster Retirement Community, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.



She was born October 20, 1924, in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of the late Andrew Ernest and Lucy Sain Brackett. Ilease was preceded in death by her husband, William Dixon Cornwell, by her sister, Marjorie Brackett and her brother, Travis Brackett. She moved from Shelby to Charlotte in 1948 with her husband who was associated with the C. D. Spangler Construction Company for fifty years. She was a member of Myers Park Baptist Church for seventy-two years. At the church, Ilease was a member of the Fifth Dimension Sunday School Class and the Women's Missionary Circle. She was a member of the Stratford Book Club and the Myers Park Country Club. Ilease was a retired member of the Charity League and enjoyed gardening, reading and family gatherings.



Ilease is survived by her two sons - William Dixon Cornwell, Jr and his wife Jean and Stephen Lee Cornwell and his wife, Brooke. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sara Catherine Cornwell Philpott, Melissa Walden Cornwell and her husband, Brad Christmann, Allison Cornwell Moss and her husband, Bo, and William Lee Cornwell and his wife Katie. Additionally, she is survived by six great-grandchildren - Paige Walden Christmann, Ivy Elizabeth Christmann, Stephen Parker Moss, James Layton Moss, Molly Brooke Brackett Cornwell and Marilyn Anne Cornwell.



There will be a private family interment at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Myers Park Baptist Church, The Southminster Foundation or a charity of the donors choosing.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





