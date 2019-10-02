Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilsa Karlewicz. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ilsa Beck Karlewicz, age 78, of Huntersville, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.



Born on May 31, 1941 in Russelsheim, Germany, Ilsa was the daughter of the late Peter Beck and Elfriede Morano.



Ilsa was the embodiment of the American dream. She came to the United States as a child, and although her journey was neither easy or without tragedy, determination and perseverance fed her desire to triumph over any obstacle that was put in her path. Ilsa had the spirit of a warrior and a heart of gold and because of this she made a profound impact on the lives of everyone she touched.



She is survived by three sons-Richard and wife Racquel of Queens, NY, Robert and wife Courtney of Oviedo, FL and David and wife Jennifer of Charlotte, NC-and four grandchildren-Lydia, Olivia, Richie and Luke.



Ilsa was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 52 years, Walter Karlewicz who passed away in 2016.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Friday 10/4/2019 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. Ilsa's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Northlake Memorial Gardens, 11001 Alexanderana Drive, Huntersville, NC.



Because of her love for animals, the family requests donations/memorials be made in her honor to Best Friends Animal Society. Best Friends is an organization that was very near and dear to Ilsa's heart because their outreach and rescue programs provide a lifesaving second chance for homeless pets. Memorial contributions can be made here:



James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to then through our website at





Ilsa Beck Karlewicz, age 78, of Huntersville, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.Born on May 31, 1941 in Russelsheim, Germany, Ilsa was the daughter of the late Peter Beck and Elfriede Morano.Ilsa was the embodiment of the American dream. She came to the United States as a child, and although her journey was neither easy or without tragedy, determination and perseverance fed her desire to triumph over any obstacle that was put in her path. Ilsa had the spirit of a warrior and a heart of gold and because of this she made a profound impact on the lives of everyone she touched.She is survived by three sons-Richard and wife Racquel of Queens, NY, Robert and wife Courtney of Oviedo, FL and David and wife Jennifer of Charlotte, NC-and four grandchildren-Lydia, Olivia, Richie and Luke.Ilsa was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 52 years, Walter Karlewicz who passed away in 2016.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Friday 10/4/2019 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. Ilsa's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Northlake Memorial Gardens, 11001 Alexanderana Drive, Huntersville, NC.Because of her love for animals, the family requests donations/memorials be made in her honor to Best Friends Animal Society. Best Friends is an organization that was very near and dear to Ilsa's heart because their outreach and rescue programs provide a lifesaving second chance for homeless pets. Memorial contributions can be made here: https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory/make-gift-memory-donate James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to then through our website at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close