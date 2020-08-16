Mrs. Kinney, 97, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Lee Kinney Jr. for 68 years. Daughter of the late Mildred Wise Williamson and Francis Brodnax Williamson of Mason, TN, she is preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Keeton, three brothers, Francis, Lewis and John Williamson, a daughter, Marion Kinney Blankenship, and a grandson, Maurice VanHecke. Imogene graduated from Southwestern College (now Rhodes) in Memphis, TN (mathematics, 1944) and served as President of Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduation, she moved to Washington DC and made maps for the war effort. She met Bill there and they married in 1947 at her home place, Point-No-Point. They lived in Winston-Salem and Wilmington before settling in Charlotte in 1955. An active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (Couples Class, Circle, president of the Women of the Church, Meals on Wheels), Imogene was a member of the DAR for 71 years and served in many capacities including Regent (Liberty Hall Chapter). She was active with her garden, bridge, book and dance clubs. She played tennis until age 90 (Mountainbrook). She and Bill were dedicated to their family and enjoyed hosting holiday dinners and beach vacations for the entire clan.
Imogene is survived by three children: Mildred Kinney Mielke (Earl), William Lee Kinney III (Mary), and Evelyn Kinney VanHecke (Michael). "Mimi" leaves behind eleven grandchildren: John Mielke, Scott Mielke (Melissa), Sara Mielke Harbert (Scott), Imogene Blankenship Noe (Chris), Marion Blankenship Dewar (Jason), Marjorie Blankenship Tedesco (Joe), Kinney and Faye VanHecke, William, Thomas, and LeeAnn Kinney as well as ten great grandchildren: Spencer Harbert and Enzo Mielke, James, Graham and Maggie Noe, Sam, Josh and Drew Dewar, Owen and John Tedesco.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 2:00 p.m., Sat., Aug. 22 onhttps://www.covenantpresby.org/live
and the family invites you to join them online. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Sharon Towers.