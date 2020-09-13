1/1
Inez Boland Hasty
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Boland Hasty, 100, of Charlotte, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020 in Debary, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Born February 1, 1920, in Newberry County, South Carolina.

She graduated from Queens College with an Associate Degree and had a very long and successful career as an administrative assistant with the railroad union for Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees. She was a loving wife of over 60 years to her husband Buck Hasty. She was a wonderful and caring mother to her sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles.

Inez is survived by her two loving sons, Bill Hasty, Bob Hasty and wife Tricia Hasty; three grandchildren, Vann Hasty, Todd Hasty and Lisa Hasty Crespo; and six great grandchildren, Caroline Hasty, William Hasty, Bennett Hasty, Addison Hasty, Ruby Crespo and Carter Crespo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Buck Hasty and grandson, Justin Hasty.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved