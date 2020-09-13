Inez Boland Hasty, 100, of Charlotte, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020 in Debary, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Born February 1, 1920, in Newberry County, South Carolina.
She graduated from Queens College with an Associate Degree and had a very long and successful career as an administrative assistant with the railroad union for Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees. She was a loving wife of over 60 years to her husband Buck Hasty. She was a wonderful and caring mother to her sons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles.
Inez is survived by her two loving sons, Bill Hasty, Bob Hasty and wife Tricia Hasty; three grandchildren, Vann Hasty, Todd Hasty and Lisa Hasty Crespo; and six great grandchildren, Caroline Hasty, William Hasty, Bennett Hasty, Addison Hasty, Ruby Crespo and Carter Crespo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Buck Hasty and grandson, Justin Hasty.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org
