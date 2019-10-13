of Riverview, FL, formerly a resident of Charlotte, NC, passed away on 4 October 2019. Inez leaves her family to cherish and remember a life well lived and well loved. She was the beloved wife of Charles Kilby, mother and Queenie to her children Claiborn Kilby (Debby), Candy Grogan (Jeff) and niece Karandi Bilmes (Trevor). She was Marner to her grandchildren Michael Grogan, Justin Grogan (Mariann), Jessica Depew (Dan), and Alli Campos (Ryan). This year she excitedly became Great Grandmother to Quinn Grogan and Dakota Depew. Inez was a founding member of Grace Methodist Church and a member of First Methodist Church. During her working career she was an employee of J.B. Ivey & Co. and Dillards where she had many roles including Personnel Director, Buyer and Store Manager.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, because all that we love deeply becomes part of us." Helen Keller
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019