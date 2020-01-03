Mrs. Inez Godwin Tarlton, 90, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Tom Cabaniss will officiate. Entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum in Kannapolis.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tarlton was born June 22, 1929 in Marshville. She was a daughter of the late Atlas Marion Godwin and Pearl Edwards Godwin. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She retired from Cannon Mills after 43 years working in the Order and Processing Department and also owned and operated Dixie Cleaners with her husband Bill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband William "Bill" Tarlton; two sisters, Nell Carpenter and Ethel Edwards Nall; and three brothers, Curtis Godwin, Furman Godwin and Vann Godwin.
Mrs. Tarlton is survived by her daughter, Debbie O'Shields of Kannapolis; two sisters, Ruby Newsom of Salisbury and Martha Jean Stegall of Gastonia; grandson, Jeremy Tutt and wife Misty; step-granddaughter, Gretchen Haskett and husband Nathan; step-grandson, Jeremy O'Shields and wife Priscilla; and five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 101 North Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020