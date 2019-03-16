Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingrid (Casey) Pettypool. View Sign

Mrs. Pettypool went home to be with the Lord on March 8th, 2019 following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.



Ingrid was born on January 14th, 1954 on Fort Monmouth Army Base in New Jersey. During her childhood, her family was stationed in Berlin, Germany and Izmir, Turkey. This time abroad nurtured her love of world music and travel.



Ingrid excelled in school and enjoyed reading, music, boating, beach days, and gardening. She was a huge animal lover and rescued countless cats. She was married to Ray Pettypool for sixteen years, during which time they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and had a daughter, Anna.



Ingrid was the very definition of an excellent mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was dedicated to Anna, homeschooling her and never missing a soccer game, dance competition, or theater class. She dutifully cared for her elderly mother and always put her family before herself.



Ingrid worked in childcare for over fifteen years, and was loved by all of her students and their parents. She was beautiful, intelligent, strong, witty, absolutely hilarious, fun, and the most selfless person.



Ingrid is survived by her daughter, Anna; her mother, Margit Casey; nieces, Isabel and Olivia Gonzalez; two beloved cats and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Vera Gonzalez.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road in Charlotte. A reception will follow at Workman's Friend pub.



Please contact St. John's Episcopal Church at (704)366-3034 if you would like to send flowers in honor of Ingrid.



10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

