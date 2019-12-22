Ira Francis Snyder, Jr. went into the more immediate presence of our Lord on December 19, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC, on December 6, 1944.
Francis leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, three stepsons, Chance Griffith (Denise), Russ Griffith (Tera), and Adam Griffith. He adored his seven grandchildren: Zachary, Wyatt, Gavin, Makayla, Davis, Presley, and Greenlee. He also leaves his brother, Terry Richard Snyder (Dawn) and his much loved "favorite" niece, Meredith Walser (Brent) and two great-nephews, Camden and Jackson. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Snyder, Sr. and Ruby Cockerham Snyder, and his infant sister, Sara Ann.
A service to honor and celebrate Francis' life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Little Church on the Lane, 522 Moravian Lane, Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Operation North State, 151 Windemere Ct, Winston-Salem, NC; Peace Church Charlotte, 9303 Monroe Rd., Ste H1, Charlotte, NC; or to Ronald McDonald House.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019