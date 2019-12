Ira Francis Snyder, Jr. went into the more immediate presence of our Lord on December 19, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC, on December 6, 1944.Francis leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, three stepsons, Chance Griffith (Denise), Russ Griffith (Tera), and Adam Griffith. He adored his seven grandchildren: Zachary, Wyatt, Gavin, Makayla, Davis, Presley, and Greenlee. He also leaves his brother, Terry Richard Snyder (Dawn) and his much loved "favorite" niece, Meredith Walser (Brent) and two great-nephews, Camden and Jackson. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Snyder, Sr. and Ruby Cockerham Snyder, and his infant sister, Sara Ann.A service to honor and celebrate Francis' life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Little Church on the Lane, 522 Moravian Lane, Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to: Operation North State, 151 Windemere Ct, Winston-Salem, NC; Peace Church Charlotte, 9303 Monroe Rd., Ste H1, Charlotte, NC; or to Ronald McDonald House.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com