Irene Anne Wilkinson, 92, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, of the covid-19 virus at her home, Plantation Estates senior facility in Matthews, N.C.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Fall River, Mass., to George A. Wilkinson and Catherine I. Wilkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers George and Joseph Wilkinson, and her identical twin sister, Maureen Maris.
She is survived by her younger sister, Catherine Coburn of West Hartford, Conn., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and her Master of Library Science degree from Simmons College in Boston, Mass. She wore her Brown ring proudly!
She spent most of her adult life as a librarian in locations near and far - from Okinawa to Massachusetts to California. She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, her generosity, her mischievous sense of humor, her intelligence, and her love of all animals, especially cats.
A service will be arranged at a later date once travel is safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, or to the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the staff of Home Health and Willowbrooke Court at Plantation Estates for taking such good care of her and for their kindness and compassion.